Hibs midfielder preaches win or bust mentality ahead of big kick-off

Flying high - Moriah-Welsh celebrates his goal at Easter Road.

Moriah-Welsh: ‘If you’re not a winner, what are you?’

Spurred on by goal updates from the sidelines, Hibs managed to get the job done – only just – in the Premier Sports Cup. As attention now turns to the Scottish Premiership kick-off this weekend, David Gray’s men are aware of the jump in standards required.

Yet they’re confident enough in their own ability and hold enough faith in the work being done by the new coaching staff at East Mains, to place high expectations on themselves. Only a winning start, it seems, will do.

One of those bellwether fixtures likely to be studied as closely as any marginal seat on election night, St Mirren away will always be considered winnable by Hibs. Almost regardless of faltering form or fluctuating fortunes.

Ask Nathan Moriah-Walsh whether his team can get the three points in Paisley, then, and the young midfielder doesn’t hesitate before answering: “I think so. We’ve got to go everywhere with a winning mentality.

“If you’re not a winner then what are you in life? We can’t go anywhere thinking it could be a draw or a loss. Every game has to be a winning mentality.

“I just hate losing! I think that’s clear to see in the way I play, with how I am at certain times. A lot of the lads are the same. Losing’s not acceptable in my book.”

Admitting that Hibs will need to pick up their performances after beating Elgin, Queen’s Park and Peterhead in their League Cup group, not forgetting their loss to Kelty, Moriah-Welsh said: “With respect to the opposition, it’s going to be a big jump. We’ve had competitive games for the last three weeks now and it’s straight into competitive games again. We’ve all enjoyed it and now it’s down to the nitty gritty of the league.

“Are we ready? Of course, yeah. We’ve been ready for a couple of weeks now. It’s been good, the buzz is good and the confidence coming from the gaffer and staff after last season, for me especially, has been massive. It’s been really positive.

“It’s just belief that we are good players and a good side. We’ve got to show that, be aggressive in both boxes and believe in ourselves as much as the gaffer believes in us.”

Moriah-Welsh, who spent some of his summer in the Caribbean on World Cup duty with Guyana, revealed that Hibs were well aware of exactly what they needed to do in order to secure top spot in Group C on Saturday. As Queen’s Park were romping to a 6-0 win over Kelty, eventually finishing just a goal shy of the summit, David Gray and his staff were cracking the whip from the sidelines at Easter Road.

“We were aware, yeah,” said Moriah-Welsh, who delivered the decisive final blow in the 4-0 win over Peterhead, the 22-year-old adding: “I think that spurred us on.

“I think from the first minute of the second half we thought: ‘We need to get into action here.’ And I thought we did that well with the intent we showed and we got the three goals; it could have been more.

“Messages were being passed on at times, so we were aware. I can’t remember at half-time what it was - but we knew we needed to do more. We did a lot in the first half, but we knew we could do so much better.”

Part of yesterday’s performance was a reaction to last weekend’s defeat in Fife, of course, Moriah-Welsh confessing: ‘Of course, we all know last week wasn’t up to the standard at all. It was unacceptable, in fact. The reaction from last week was 100 per cent needed - and we got that from all over the park.”

Pleased to get a goal himself, Moriah-Welsh said gaffer Gray had put extra emphasis on adding that element to his game, revealing: “Yeah, even from the first week of pre-season he’s been like: ‘Goals, goals, goals. And be ruthless in both boxes, don’t concede - and score goals.’ That has been the message from the gaffer.

‘Personally, last year was a good year for me - but league position wise it wasn’t good. I don’t want to look at my own performances, if I can help the team out to get higher up that is my main focus - to help Hibs and myself.