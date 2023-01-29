The 20-year-old, who contributed two assists in loan side Ross County’s 3-0 victory over Kilmarnock at the same time his parent club were bulldozing Aberdeen, appeared to ‘like’ two posts from the Hearts Twitter account in the aftermath of Hibs’ Scottish Cup derby defeat.

Some supporters called for him to be booted out of the club but Kenneh insisted that he was the victim of a hacking attempt, and would never ‘disrespect Hibs or its fans’. The former Leeds youngster apologised midweek, but posted a lengthier statement on Saturday evening.

"It’s been a tough couple of days for me on here mentally but I’m glad I had the right people around me to help handle the situation,” he wrote. "A massive three points for County today and delighted to get two assists – let’s keep this momentum going!

Nohan Kenneh, second left, pictured in training with his Hibs team-mates

“I want to say thank you to the Hibs supporters who believe in me and have stuck with me since I arrived at the club. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, I will never disrespect this football club let alone the passionate fans who support us week in, week out. I know you are by our side and I will always give my all whenever I wear the shirt. Stay with us and hopefully see you soon – ‘Mon the f****** Hibees!”