It has been a long last six months for the 23-year-old. After being substituted off against Spartans in late January, many saw the early change as precautionary with the Edinburgh side unwilling to risk a long-term injury to one of their best players. However, McGregor’s and Hibs’ worst fears were soon to be realised after it was confirmed that the midfielder had picked up a knee injury and would need surgery – a devasting blow. Despite the setback, the 23-year-old never let the injury get her down and on Sunday she got her reward. With 10 minutes left to play, McGregor was brought onto the pitch to make her first appearance in half a year.

“It’s a great feeling,” she told the Edinburgh Evening News. “It’s been a long time. Rehab has been difficult, but this preseason has been very good, and it set me up to get minutes on Sunday.

“It’s always rewarding when you have done all of that hard work. I had an operation, I had surgery then I had prehab and rehab so you’ve got to get through all of that. It’s very rewarding for myself to go through all of those challenging times and now come out and get some minutes on the pitch.”

Much has changed since the last time McGregor played for the club. Several players that started against Spartans last January have now left the club as well as former manager Dean Gibson with Grant Scott now taking the reins. While change can be unmoving for some, McGregor has embraced it, with a feel-good feeling now present around the club as the start of the SWPL season approaches.

“Grant [Scott] is a great guy,” she explained. “I was under him a few seasons ago which I really enjoyed and it is great to have him back. We have got that family feeling again which I really enjoy. I’m excited. We’ve got quite a few new players and some new staff members as well, it’s really exciting. I’ve got a really good feeling about the season ahead.”

McGregor couldn’t have timed her return to the side better. Hibs are set to start their SWPL campaign next Sunday as they travel to champions Glasgow City meaning she is likely to be fit for the clash. In the meantime, the 23-year-old will have another two friendlies to regain match sharpness before the start of the season. With fans at Meadowbank Stadium bound to be singing her name throughout the games, McGregor is in the best possible position to get her pre-injury form back