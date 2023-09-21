News you can trust since 1873
Hibs midfielder's goal nominated for SWPL Goal of the Month

Shannon McGregor’s strike versus Aberdeen is one of four goals nominated for SWPL Goal of the Month for September.
By Jack Dawson
Published 21st Sep 2023, 14:19 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 14:19 BST
The midfielder superbly controlled the ball with her chest before lopping it over the ‘keeper on the volley just outside the box. It was a fantastic finish from the 23-year-old as she captained Hibs to a 5-0 victory against the Dons on her 100th appearance for the club. Now her strike has been recognised as one of the top four finishes in the SWPL this month as she looks to become the first player from the Edinburgh club to win the award since its introduction this campaign.

McGregor’s strike is up against Kiera Chuter’s dazzling goal for Dundee United versus Rangers, Jenny Smith’s distanced effort for Celtic against Aberdeen and Lucie Burns’ solo run for Kilmarnock versus Gartcairn.

Speaking after the Aberdeen game, McGregor believed her goal was one of the best that she had ever scored in her career as she looks to boost her goal tally this season. “It was [one of my best goals],” she explained. “I knew that I wanted to add goals to my game. I knew I had to be composed so I just took it down my chest and chipped it over the ‘keeper.”

The winner of the award will be decided via a fan vote on Twitter. At the time of writing, the midfielder is second on the poll, with 26.4% of the votes with former Hearts midfielder Jenny Smith leading the way with 33.5%.

