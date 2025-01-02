Hibs passed up on the chance to climb into fifth place as they were forced to battle back for a hard-earned draw against 10-man St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park. With St Mirren and Motherwell both losing in the first round of Scottish Premiership fixtures in 2025, victory here would have seen David Gray’s men leapfrog both – but they had to settle for a single point.

A Nicky Clark penalty in first-half injury time gave Saints, who had lost former Hearts midfielder Jason Holt to a straight card just moments earlier, a half-time lead. But Dwight Gayle came off the bench to make another vital contribution as a substitute, bagging a well-taken equaliser with 12 minutes of the game remaining.

Gray’s men now welcome resurgent Rangers to Easter Road on Sunday with their recent unbeaten run intact. But feeling like they’d missed an opportunity to grab a fifth win on the bounce.

With club captain Joe Newell and Elie Youan both ruled out through injury, Hibs arrived in Perth looking just a little frayed around the edges. Normal for this time of year.

They looked just a little leggy out of the blocks here and, had Adama Sidibeh not pulled his right-footed shot off target from a good scoring position, the visitors might have found themselves a goal behind after just 11 minutes. They needed to settle. And quickly.

Gray’s men did begin to exert some authority as the first half progressed, with Chris Cadden unlucky to see a low shot cleared from the goalmouth by Jack Sanders. Martin Boyle also had a couple of decent sights on goal, while a Hyeokkyu Kwon low cross seemed to magically evade three potential takes lurking in and around the six-yard box.

Hibs were on another attack when, with 38 minutes gone, Holt went diving into a challenge on Chris Cadden. Although referee Lloyd Wilson initially showed the Saints player a yellow card, he upgraded it to a straight red after being invited to review footage of the challenge by Video Assistant Referee Grant Irvine.

Just when it looked as if Hibs would take control, they were punished for Rocky Bushiri getting too tight on Sanders inside the penalty box, referee Lloyd pointing straight to the spot. Clark made no mistake from 12 yards, putting St Johnstone a goal up with the last kick of the half.

Gray’s men were always going to come out flying in pursuit of an equaliser, at least, from the start of the second half. Nicky Cadden forced Josh Rae into a fine save from close range within the opening five minutes.

Boyle had the ball in the net from a Nicky Cadden cross with just shy of an hour gone, only for the ‘goal’ to be instantly flagged off for Hoilett being offside. Cue Gray taking a gamble as he put three – and then a fourth – substitute in play in pursuit of a way back into the contest.

Gayle was the one who made the difference as he punished Saints for failing to clear a set-piece, the former Newcastle striker latching onto a Nectar Triantis header over the back line and applying a controlled finish on the dropping ball. With 12 minutes remaining, Hibs were level. And chasing a winner.

Triantis and Campbell both hit the woodwork as the away side threw everything at their hosts. But they could not find a way to turn one point into three.

1 . GK Jordan Smith 6/10 Beaten from the penalty spot on an otherwise quiet afternoon for the goalie. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . RCB Lewis Miller 5.5/10 Continuing on the right side of the back three in place of Warren O’Hora, the Socceroos international was replaced after 60 minutes. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . CB Rocky Bushiri 5/10 The penalty award may have been on the soft side. But he was sloppy with his marking and paid the price. Otherwise solid. | SNS Group Photo Sales