Hibs move 'makes complete sense' as top defensive prospect makes loan switch

Mackay tells youngster to make most of ‘important opportunity’ with Jags

Hibs have sent young fullback Kanayo Megwa out on loan to Partick Thistle. And the 20-year-old, handed a new long-term contract last month, has been urged to make the most of this opportunity.

Megwa, who has impressed during previous loan stints with Kelty Hearts and, especially, Airdrieonians, will be with the Jags until the end of the current campaign. With Lewis Miller and Chris Cadden ahead of him in the battle for a starting right back spot, even allowing for Rory Whittaker’s loan move to Spartans, the defender knew he’d face limited chances to break into the Hibs team.

Gray, who has spoken highly about the fullback’s versatility and ability to play on both sides of the back four, said: “Due to the competition for places at right-back, this loan move makes complete sense for Kanayo as it allows him to gain regular senior football at a competitive level.

“He’s someone we’re really fond of and he needs regular game-time to keep developing. We’ve seen a positive change in him after each loan spell he’s been on - and I’m sure this will be another that hugely benefits him.”

Hibs sporting director Malky Mackay added: “This is a development loan for Kanayo to allow him to gain further experience in the men’s game. It’s vitally important that we allow him the opportunity to play and develop.

“He really impressed out on loan with Airdrieonians last season, and we want him to have the same impact in a different environment at Partick Thistle. We would like to thank Partick Thistle for their support with this move and we are looking forward to seeing how Kanayo develops.”