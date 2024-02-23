Nick Montgomery believes Hibs are still in a “good position” to make the Scottish Premiership top six. But he understands the urgency of the situation as the Easter Road club head into the final eight fixtures before the split.

Hibs are already in must-win territory ahead of tomorrow’s visit of Dundee, who currently occupy sixth spot in the table. Tony Docherty’s men are currently five points clear of seventh-placed Hibs.

Montgomery admitted: “We’re at the business end of the season. But we’ve got five out of the next eight games at Easter Road, so that’s a good challenge for us. It’s going to be great to have that home support.

“We’re into the last eight games before the split, so we know this is an important game. But we can only focus on ourselves.

“We can’t focus on where other teams are above us. It’s up to us to get as many points as possible, to give ourselves the best chance of finishing the season strongly.

“You can’t know how every other fixture is going to go – or rely on anybody else. You have to get results. Getting too many draws has really hurt us this season. We have to change that.

“We’re still in a good position to achieve what we set out to achieve, which is making the top six. And we’re still in the Scottish Cup as well, with a tough home game against Rangers to come, and we’ve already been to a semi-final. I’m under no illusions over the expectations. That’s why I took the job on.”

How Hibs are likely to line up at home to Dundee:

1 . GK David Marshall Former Scotland No. 1 is hoping to recover from hamstring strain picked up late in weekend draw with Aberdeen - when Marshall was in the thick of the action. Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . RB Lewis Miller Socceroos right back is not the most consistent. Hibs need him to hit the peaks more often. Photo Sales

3 . CB Will Fish Has really been struggling in patched-up back four. Performance may depend on who he's partnered with. Photo Sales