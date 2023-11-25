Hibs name unchanged starting XI for return to action against Dundee
Montgomery sticks with team who beat Killie just before international break
Nick Montgomery has resisted the temptation to shake up his starting XI as Hibs return to action at Dens Park. The head coach has picked the same line-up that kicked off in the 1-0 win over Kilmarnock just before the international break a fortnight ago.
Among the big decisions, Monty has kept Dylan Levitt in his place in central midfield despite Jimmy Jeggo being fit and raring to go. And he's sticking with converted attacking midfielder Josh Campbell as a strike partner for Dylan Vente, with fit-again Christian Doidge restricted to a place on the bench.
Hibs (4-4-2): Marshall - Miller, Fish, Bushiri, Obita - Boyle, Levitt, Newell, Tavares - Campbell, Vente. Subs: Wollacott, Hanlon, Youan, Jeggo, Doidge, Harbottle, Allan-Molotnikov, Whittaker, Landers.