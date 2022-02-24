Hibs nearing Easter Road sell-out for 'Football for a Fiver' clash with St Johnstone

The initiative sees every seat in the stadium bar hospitality – which had sold out before the cheap tickets drive was launched – being sold for £5, in a bid to secure a full house for the Scottish Premiership match on Saturday, March 5.

With more than a week remaining until the match, there are only a few hundred away tickets remaining along with just over 2,000 briefs for home supporters.

The club’s Commercial Director Greg McEwan is eager to give season ticket holders something back for their support during the closed-doors season of 2020/21, describing their backing during a season where “no one came through the door and no one took a refund” as something special.

Hibs are keen to make Easter Road a tough place to come - and replicate the atmosphere seen at the Edinburgh derby

He told the Evening News: “It's been great to see the response. A lot of the tickets have been sold, and a lot a season the holders have made donations so that we can then go and distribute tickets to underprivileged kids and community groups through our Community Foundation, which is nice.

"It’s been great that it ties in with St Johnstone as well because for our fans, the cheapest away day is McDiarmid Park, so it’s a way of saying ‘thank you’ to St Johnstone as well and more than 1,000 St Johnstone fans have already purchased their tickets.

"I think it's safe to say that that’s more than what we would probably have expected for that game and I’d imagine a few more will purchase between now and the match.”

As well as ‘Football for a Fiver’, Hibs have agreed with Motherwell to lower prices for the upcoming Scottish Cup tie at Fir Park, with a view to building attendance and atmosphere, but for now, McEwan is firmly focused on the importance of a large, noisy crowd at Easter Road.

Hibs have nearly sold out for their 'Football for a Fiver' match against St Johnstone

“The aim is to try and get as many people in – obviously the target is to sell out. We've all seen how important the fans can be on a match day, and the recent Edinburgh derby was a special night; our first sell-out in a long time.

"Hopefully we can replicate that atmosphere come the St Johnstone game, and get the three points.”

