The 41-year-old, who experienced management during spells with Ardstraw and Dergview in Northern Ireland, had four managers during his combined four years at Easter Road but with the same number coming and in some cases going in just the last 12 months, Sproule has stressed the importance of time for current manager Lee Johnson if the Capital club are to be successful on a regular basis.

"For me, too many managers have come and gone at this club over the years and it needs stability. It’s a great club but it needs stability and to build something. There have been too many changes for me.

"I’m not saying you can’t ignore results forever but everyone has to take responsibility when you’re going through bad times,” Sproule said, speaking after the Hanlon Stevenson Foundation’s charity match last Sunday.

A general view of Easter Road

The Northern Irish winger, who still considers himself very much a fan of the Easter Road side, won the League Cup with Hibs in 2007 but also experienced the opposite end of the scale during his second spell in the Capital, and believes that no matter what is going on, players must be prepared to fight for the cause.