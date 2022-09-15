In a wide-ranging interview carried out with former side Rukh Lviv, Kukharevych discussed almost joining the Belgian giants and the conversations he had with former Belgium and Manchester City defender Vincent Kompany – as well as the City Football Group’s involvement in his transfer to Troyes.

The forward’s transfer to the French side was sorted when he was still plying his trade in Ukraine, and he admitted he felt additional pressure while performing for Rukh ahead of the move as media interest in him ramped up. But Kukharevych, who spent last season on loan at OH Leuven in Belgium, admitted that he he came close to moving to the Jupiler Pro League earlier in his career.

"To be honest, the way everything was going it looked like I would sign the contract with Anderlecht. Almost everything was agreed,” Kukharevych said.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"However, at the last moment, it fell through and Troyes also intervened in the negotiations, and so I ended up joining the French team.”

One bonus of the talks with the Belgian side meant the chance to meet with Anderlecht legend Kompany, who came through the club’s youth system and began his senior career at the Constant Vanden Stock Stadium before spells with Hamburg and a trophy-laden 11 seasons with Manchester City, returning to see out his career in purple and white.

Capped 89 times by his country, Kompany took charge of Anderlecht between 2020 and 2022 and spoke to Kukharevych while the deal was in process.

"At first we spoke over the phone and later he came to Anderlecht's base and I spoke with him one-to-one,” the 21-year-old recalled.

Mykola Kukharevych in action for Rukh Lviv

"He said he would like to see me in the team, and gave me some advice. I was very impressed by it.

"He’d watched the games I’d played in and stressed that I had all the attributes to play football at a high level.

"Hearing it from Vincent Kompany was quite something and it was a great motivation and incentive for me to work even harder.”

Kompany and Kukharevych’s views on football aligned in terms of plotting a route to the top of the game.

Kukharevych checks into the Hibernian Training Centre

“He noted that there are no secrets to success in football. The main thing is hard work and faith in one's abilities,” Kukharevych continued.

"There’s no tried-and-tested plan that can take you to the top. The most important thing is to work hard and believe in yourself.”

Kukharevych is under contract at the Stade de l'Aube until the summer of 2026 but is hopeful that a move to Scotland can help him kickstart a career that faltered on Belgian soil – but his comments about signing for Troyes also offer an insight into why he was on Hibs’ radar.

"Troyes play technical football, they go from defence to attack through passing. No one kicks the ball forward aimlessly,” he explained.

“The fact the club is part of the City Football Group pleases me because I understand how serious the structure is. Every detail is taken care of.