Gayle has already scored against Hearts - and fancies a repeat

With a couple of goals against Hearts on his CV, a regular visitor’s appreciation of Edinburgh and a whole clan of in-laws from just a couple of hours further up Scotland’s east coast, Dwight Gayle shouldn’t take too long to settle into life at Hibs. Citing the chance to play in the capital’s famous derby as an attraction? That certainly won’t hurt his standing with supporters.

The 34-year-old striker, who scored twice as Newcastle beat Hearts 2-1 at Tynecastle in a 2017 pre-season friendly, moved to Hibs because he doesn’t want to spend the twilight of an impressive career playing for ‘just any club.’ His words.

The veteran free agent has signed a one-year deal with the intention of making memories. Of doing something that means something. Including scratching a derby itch that has dogged him throughout his well-travelled career.

Explaining the surprising lack of head-to-head rivalry experience over years when he’s scored a lot of big goals, Gayle said: “Palace had a rivalry with Brighton, which I never got to play in. And again at Newcastle, which is against Sunderland, I never got to play in that. At West Brom, the rivalry is with Wolves and at County it’s Forest. This will be one of the first ones I play in that is of real importance.

“I didn’t want to sign for just any club, you know? I didn’t want to go somewhere, and it not really mean anything to me.

“In your later years, you realise how short a career it is. You will look back on the important moments. Everything else is a blur.

“So it was important that I made the right choice. There was interest from some clubs – but I wanted to wait for the right move. This was it. I've played in all the divisions in England now and I really wanted something that would appeal to me in terms of a fanbase, of a big club, of experiencing something different, and this was perfect for me.”

Gayle’s goals against the Jambos were quick to do the rounds on social media when he was linked with Hibs, the forward admitting: “I did see that; I scored against them a couple of times in that game to be fair. Hopefully I can do that again.

“All the boys have been talking about (the derby). It’s a thing that I have not perhaps had in my career which I feel I would thrive of and enjoy. I feel that’s what you play the game for, moments against your rivals in derbies where it is that bit extra, the importance.

“I know perhaps we’ve not had the results against them recently and it would be nice to get some results. We have the home game coming up and the big one on Boxing Day as well.”

Gayle, who married long-time partner Stefanie Fletcher earlier this summer, revealed that he’s now got at least a tenuous claim on Scottish citizenship, saying: “Edinburgh is obviously a fantastic city – and it’s important to me, with my wife and her family being Scottish. We do visit quite a bit, so it means a lot to us to get to play here. Hopefully I can do well for the club.

“She’s from Forfar. I know Hibs actually played them last year in a cup match. I go up all the time, it’s good fun.

“And I’ve been here to Edinburgh a few times; we were up last year I think for a couple of days. We would meet her family sometimes halfway.”

Happy off the park, Gayle is focused on making an impact on the field, answering a straight question about his ability to keep operating – and scoring – at a high level by saying: “I hope so. This is an opportunity for me to prove to people that I can still do it.

“I believe I still can but only time will tell. For me, I wanted to find something that was right for me. I wanted a new experience. I wanted to be a move that I could create memories from.”