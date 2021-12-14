A general view of Hibs' Easter Road stadium

A number of names have been linked with the role and the Evening News understands that neither former Hibs manager Neil Lennon nor ex-Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes are under consideration for the role.

Interim boss David Gray will again take the team for tonight’s Scottish Premiership match at home to Dundee.

Branding much of the speculation about potential new managers “wide of the mark”, Kensell said in his address to the supporters: “Firstly, I’d like to place on record my thanks to David, Eddie, and Craig for taking charge of the first team during this period. We have a big week coming up and I know how hard the players and management team are working to get the performances we are all looking for.

"As they continue to work tirelessly, I am also fully focused on the task in hand to make sure we get the correct appointment to move this football club forwards.

“I would like to assure all supporters that we are undergoing an incredibly thorough and strategic approach as we recruit a new manager. As a club you must continuously plan for the future and have a clear plan in place for every eventuality, due to the fast-moving and ever-changing nature of the sport. This has allowed us to stay in control of this rigorous process.

“There has, unsurprisingly, been a lot of interest in the role and speculation in the media regarding the managerial position, and much of this has been wide of the mark.

“We have a clear vision. We want a manager who has an attacking mentality and is progressive and hungry for the opportunity to build something special here at a big club. Our process has been robust and there is clarity, and a support plan, for the manager we select that will help us achieve our long-term ambitions.

“We are coming to a conclusion, but I’d urge everyone to get behind David, his staff, and the players in this evening’s game.”