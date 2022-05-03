Reports from the US late on Monday suggested that a deal had been struck for the 25-year-old to return to America and sign for his hometown side, barely four months after he officially joined the Easter Road side and while it isn’t complete

Mueller’s contract at previous club Orlando City expired at the end of the 2021 MLS season and the twice-capped USMNT internationalist was unveiled as a pre-contract signing by Hibs last summer on a deal running until the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

He eventually joined up with the Capital club in early January but after just 15 appearances and one goal – in the Scottish Cup fifth-round win against Arbroath in February – is poised to return to his homeland.

The Evening News understands that Mueller has struggled to settle in Scotland and adapt to the differences between MLS and the Scottish Premiership, and the chance to join his local club was one he was keen to explore.

He is also likely to get greater gametime in Chicago, having found regular minutes in green and white hard to come by recently.

Mueller has completed 90 minutes on just four occasions and was an unused substitute during Hibs’ 1-0 defeat by Livingston at the weekend. He made a 20-minute appearance off the bench in the previous weekend’s victory over St Mirren and a brief cameo in the 2-1 Scottish Cup semi-final defeat by Hearts at Hampden last month.

Meanwhile, suggestions that first-choice goalkeeper Matt Macey could be on his way out of Easter Road are wide of the mark.

Chris Mueller is set to return to the US

Reports at the weekend claimed the former Arsenal ‘keeper, who is contracted to Hibs until the end of next season, was being offered to clubs in England as a result of supposed interest in a summer move for Scotland international goalie David Marshall, who is out of contract at Queen’s Park Rangers at the end of the season, but no new signings will be made until a new manager is in place at the club.