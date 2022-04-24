Hibs news: David Gray gives update on injured duo after victory over St Mirren

Wingback Chris Cadden, who has been one of the Easter Road side’s most consistent performers this season, was forced off midway through the first half while James Scott limped off during the second period.

Speaking afterwards, Gray seemed hopeful that neither injury was of the serious variety, with six players already sidelined for the foreseeable.

"James Scott was just a bit of fatigue, so I'm sure he'll be absolutely fine,” Gray explained.

“He's not played a lot of football recently, so it's been great to see him the last two games. He's done really well and he's just fatigued a little bit.”

The on-loan Hull forward started against Hearts in the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden last weekend and kept his place in the starting XI for the trip to Paisley.

Scott hasn’t started consecutive games for Hibs since August / September, when he led the line in a 2-2 draw against Dundee before keeping his place for a 2-0 home win against Livingston and a goalless draw at Tynecastle against Hearts.

Gray admitted that it was too early to make a call on Cadden’s injury.

Chris Cadden makes his way off the pitch after picking up an injury