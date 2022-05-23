The veteran goalkeeper had all but agreed a pre-contract deal prior to the arrival of new manager Lee Johnson, with the 40-year-old green-lighting the transfer as he looks to strengthen his Easter Road squad ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

The 37-year-old will join Hibs as a free agent when his contract with English Championship side Queens Park Rangers expires at the end of next month after passing a medical at HTC.

Johnson said: “David’s an excellent goalkeeper and a player I’ve tried to sign before.

“His experience will be invaluable for us on and off the pitch. It’s vital that our senior players aren’t just great characters, but also help us set the standard around the training ground and on matchdays.

“He’s a fantastic addition, and I’m looking forward to working with him.”

Head of Recruitment Ian Gordon added: “We have a young, talented, ambitious team, but we know that if we want to be successful, we need to have a good balance in terms of experience and leadership, and David fits that mould perfectly.

“He is a real professional, who will push on the other ‘keepers and really help accelerate the development of our younger goalkeepers like Murray Johnson.”

David Marshall has agreed a two-year deal with Hibs. Picture: Alan Rennie

It remains to be seen what Marshall’s arrival will mean for the current crop of goalkeepers at the Capital club.

No.1 Matt Macey made 44 appearances in all competitions last term, with Kevin Dabrowski featuring six times. Third-choice ‘keeper David Mitchell, who latterly served as interim goalkeeping coach following the departure of Jon Busch, is also under contract for next season.

Marshall began his career with Celtic before moving to Norwich, initially on loan, and on to Cardiff, Hull, Wigan, and Derby.

He left the Rams for Loftus Road in January after falling out of favour at Pride Park and played 12 times for the Royals before a hamstring injury curtailed his season.