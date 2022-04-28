The 25-year-old has scored twice in six games but hasn’t featured since limping off in the 3-1 Scottish Cup fifth-round victory over Arbroath at Gayfield with a foot problem.

It is possible the former Blackpool man could feature again before the end of the season but he will miss the Livi game along with long-term absentees Kyle Magennis and Kevin Nisbet while Christian Doidge, Darren McGregor, and Drey Wright all remain sidelined.

Ryan Porteous serves the last of his four-game ban following his red card against Aberdeen at Pittodrie and subsequent rejected appeal in mid-March but will return to the fold for the last three games against Aberdeen and St Johnstone at Easter Road and the midweek trip to Dundee in between.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Cadden, who was forced off with injury during the first half of last weekend’s 1-0 win at St Mirren, will be assessed ahead of the trip to West Lothian but James Scott is expected to be available despite an enforced early exit from the same game.

Despite being unavailable for selection McGregor acted in a coaching capacity at the SMiSA Stadium and put the defenders through their paces in the pre-match warm-up.

The veteran centre-back is keen on following interim boss and former Hibs defensive colleague David Gray into the management side of the game. He has already got his coaching badges and studied a football-oriented business management degree – and he could get more hands-on experience before the current season is up.