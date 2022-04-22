Hibs news: Paul McGinn provides update on contract talks with his deal set to expire

Hibs defender Paul McGinn is hopeful of firming up his Easter Road future sooner rather than later, despite the ongoing turmoil at the club following the sacking of Shaun Maloney.

By Patrick McPartlin
Friday, 22nd April 2022, 10:30 pm
Updated Friday, 22nd April 2022, 11:23 pm

The Capital club are on the hunt for a new manager after the 39-year-old was relieved of his duties after just four months and 19 games in charge, with first-team coach David Gray and Loans Manager Eddie May in charge of the team until the end of the season.

McGinn’s contract is up in the summer but he has an option to extend for a further year, and the 31-year-old revealed there had been promising discussions over a new deal.

“We’ve had positive talks. There’s been a lot going on, but hopefully that’s sorted soon,” he said as he previewed Saturday’s Scottish Premiership trip to former club St Mirren.

“I’ll just concentrate on the games and we’ll take it from there."

McGinn made his return to action after nine games on the sidelines through injury in last weekend’s Scottish Cup semi-final defeat by Hearts at Hampden, and he admitted it was frustrating not being able to help matters on the pitch.

“I was there for the first couple of games and then I got that injury against Livingston and was out for ten weeks.

“It’s frustrating. You want to help, you hate it when results go the other way – and I hate watching.

“There was me, Paul Hanlon, Joe Newell, Kevin Nisbet, Kyle Magennis for pretty much most of the season, and Jack Ross had similar issues.

“They were big injuries to big players, but we should have had enough to win more games.”

