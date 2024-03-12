Jair Tavares has enjoyed his football more at Hibs this season.

The big games keep coming for Hibs as the international break comes into view.

After a 2-0 Scottish Cup quarter-final defeat to Rangers - in which Nick Montgomery's side were controversially reduced to nine men - Ross County are next in the Premiership. It's the club's game-in hand and could open up a four-point gap on seventh-placed Dundee in the race for the top six.

After that it's Livingston at home before the March break ensues. Here's some of the latest news around Easter Road right now.

Tavares loving life

Jair Tavares insists his second season at Hibs has been far more enjoyable than the first. He arrived in the Lee Johnson era from Benfica but the Englishman froze him out of plans, with Montgomery bringing him back into the fold. But he tells A Bola of how hard the first campaign was for him before finding new life under Montgomery.

He said: "I already have a lot more games in my legs, compared to last year, and I've also been taking advantage of the opportunities. It was a very difficult time, especially mentally. I stopped seeing happiness in everything, and the hardest part was having to go to training and smile as if everything was going wonderfully, or as if I were going to play on the weekend, even though I knew with almost 100% certainty that it wasn't going to happen.

"Fortunately, things changed, but the most important thing was to be prepared for the eventual change, because I never stopped training for myself, I did extra after extra, alone, after training, on days off... I would train alone because I also never stopped believe, because I always knew - and still know - my qualities. But at this moment the most important thing is that I felt that joy again, the love for the game."

He also revealed chats with Aberdeen man and former Benfica pal Duk, alongside some talks with Celtic's Paulo Bernardo: "I'm not usually with him, but we talk often. More with Duk than with Paulo. Duk and I talk every week."

Triantis praise

Montgomery has praised the versatility of Sunderland loanee Nectar Triantis. He was signed on loan from the Black Cats in January and he has made a big impression on the Easter Road boss.

He said: "Look, he's really versatile. He can play centre-back, he can play six and if you are a deep-lying six, a defensive midfielder, it's a similar position. He's technically very good on the ball. He's still young and he's had success in his relatively short career. But he went six months, really, without playing after he moved to Sunderland, which is a big move for a young player.

"You could see against Rangers, especially in the second half, that he is a player who can really dictate play, and physically he is very good. I've been really happy with Nectar since he came in - and I know he can be better. But every game and every training session is an opportunity for him to improve.”

Taking action

Hibs are cutting away allocations at Easter Road to try and clamp down on “pyrotechnics, sectarianism and objects being thrown onto the field of play." It is understood that the Edinburgh derby will remain unaffected by the clampdown.