Hibs are closing in on the appointment of a new permanent manager, with shortlist interviews taking place this week.

Easter Road chiefs are due to speak to a number of candidates including Central Coast Mariners boss Nick Montgomery, with the domestic game in shutdown for the international break, with a view to having a new man in place for the resumption of cinch Premiership football on Saturday September 16 when Hibs travel to face Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.

Reports in Australia on Monday suggested the 41-year-old former Scotland Under-21 cap had all but been appointed, and was travelling to Edinburgh having said his goodbyes to the Mariners playing squad but the Evening News understands that nothing has been agreed just yet, with Hibs chiefs still to meet with the five individuals on the shortlist.

Hibs have been linked with a number of managers since Lee Johnson was relieved of his duties a little over a week ago after a poor start to the domestic season, including former Easter Road head coach Neil Lennon, St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson, and Australia national team manager Graham Arnold. Club chiefs are keen to appoint someone with experience of winning major trophies and Montgomery would fit this bill, having led Mariners to the A-League Men Championship title last season with ex-Hibee Jason Cummings netting a hat-trick in a 6-1 drubbing of Premier champions Melbourne City.

Central Coast Mariners boss Nick Montgomery will be one of five people interviewed for the Hibs managerial vacancy. Picture: Masanori Udagawa / Getty Images

Montgomery, who has been lauded for guiding the Mariners to the Championship last season on the lowest budget in the division, has been tipped to one day manage in the English Premier League by Mariners owner Richard Peil, who confirmed to media in Australia that Hibs had made an approach for the former Sheffield United midfielder.

A number of former Mariners players coached by Montgomery are currently playing in Scotland including Hibs defender Lewis Miller, Aberdeen’s James McGarry, and Kye Rowles of Hearts, while Dundee United goalkeeper Mark Birighitti also played under the Leeds-born coach in Gosford.