The former Cardiff City, Watford and Wigan Athletic manager has moved above current caretaker David Gray while new names including ex English Premier League bosses have joined the market.

Hibs are once again beginning the search for a new first team head coach after taking the decision to sack Shaun Maloney after just four months in charge at Easter Road.

The former Celtic and Aston Villa star was axed by the Edinburgh side following Saturday’s 2-1 Scottish Cup semi-final defeat to rivals Hearts, bringing his overall record as Hibs boss to just six wins from 19 games.

Club icon David Gray will take charge of the first team for the remainder of the season, with a statement saying: “Hibernian FC can confirm that Shaun Maloney has departed the club as First Team Manager.

Gray was also the early favourite to take over the position on a full time basis but has now dropped down in the betting market.

Ross County boss Malky MacKay has made a massive move from 9/1 to 2/1 favourite with Gray moving out to 4/1 second favourite and former Hibs midfielder Kevin Thomson remaining at 5/1.

Further down the price list there are a handful of new names who have entered the market including some with experience managing in the English Premier League.

Also still amongst the contenders are a former Real Madrid defender and two ex-Hibs bosses.

Here are the most recent betting odds on the next permanent manager of Hibernian FC:

1. Malky MacKay 2/1

2. David Gray 4/1

3. Kevin Thomson 5/1

4. Jonathan Woodgate 6/1