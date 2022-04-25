Manchester United legend Roy Keane has been strongly linked with the job over the weekend. with one report even claiming he will hold talks with the club this week.

The Irishman has not been a manager since leaving Ipswich Town in 201, but was recently linked the vacancy at Sunderland, another club he has previously managed.

Keane has hinted in the past that he has not given up on management yet and is thought to have dicussed the vacancy at Hibs with his inner circle.

A report by the Irish Independent claims Keane is set to hold talks with the Easter Road club later this week.

Hibs are searching for a new boss after the sacking of Shaun Maloney. He was in charge at Easter Road for just four months.

Club icon David Gray has taken charge of the first team for the remainder of the season.

Ross County boss Malky MacKay was made the early favourite to take over the role on a permanent basis and has held on to his place at the top of the betting market ever since.

There have been some big moves though, with Keane and Derek McInnes entering the conversation.

Here are the most recent betting odds on the next permanent manager:

