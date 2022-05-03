Hibs next manager: The leading contenders as new favourite emerges following Roy Keane report

Hibs are continuing their search for a new manager after parting ways with Shaun Maloney two weeks ago. The former Belgian national team No.2 was only in charge for 19 games but owner Ron Gordon and the club’s board felt they’d seen enough to know he wasn’t the right man to take them forward.

The club have begun the process of finding a successor but are committed to taking their time over an appointment. CEO Ben Kensell and head of recruitment Ian Gordon travelled to London last week to hold informal meetings with some candidates. The board will soon draw up a longlist which will then be whittled down before interviews in front of the full club board.

Roy Keane was the previous bookmakers’ favourite after expressing his interest, but his odds have changed dramatically after a report stated he was no longer interested.

All odds courtesy of BetVictor...

Michael Appleton - 3/1 Was in talks to become Hibs manager in 2019 before the job went to Paul Heckingbottom. He's the new favourite with the bookmakers. Photo: Naomi Baker Photo Sales

Malky Mackay - 4/1 The former Cardiff City manager's stock is high north of the border as he looks set to lead Ross County into Europe for the first time ever. Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales

Tony Mowbray - 4/1 The Easter Road favourite is available again after leaving Blackburn Rovers following five years in charge at Ewood Park. Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales

Roy Keane - 10/1 The former favourite has dropped down after a newspaper report which stated he wasn't keen on working within the current Hibs structure. Photo: Ash Donelon Photo Sales