Hibs forward Adam Le Fondre has talked up Easter Road managerial target Nick Montgomery – even though he fears the 41-year-old doesn’t like him because he ‘always scores against him’.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 36-year-old summer signing hit his third cinch Premiership goal of the season during Hibs’ 2-0 victory over Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Sunday and speaking afterwards was quizzed about Montgomery’s credentials. Le Fondre came up against Montgomery’s team during his time in the A-League with Sydney FC, and offered a few clues as to what to expect from the 41-year-old should he be appointed the new permanent manager.

"Whenever I have played against him, and I know Monty quite well, I have always scored. So he might speak highly of me but he probably won’t like me too much because I always score against him! He’s always tried to sign me. He’s a good coach and he’s done really well in Australia,” the former Rochdale, Reading, and Rotherham hitman said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"His teams play attacking football. While he’s been the Mariners coach they have done really well with young players and four or five have been sold from there off the back of last season. He was probably one of the best young coaches in Australia in my time there.”

Nick Montgomery has been talked up by Hibs striker Adam Le Fondre, with the Central Coast Mariners manager on the shortlist for the new Easter Road boss. Picture: Mark Brake / Getty Images

Montgomery’s success while operating with a budget the fraction of some of Mariners’ divisional rivals also earned plaudits, as did his coaching ability. Le Fondre’s team-mate Lewis Miller, who was brought through the Mariners ranks by Montgomery, has also talked up his man-management skills.

“Yeah, the Mariners are known for having one of the smallest budgets in Australia and he gave a lot of chances to the younger players out there,” Le Fondre continued. “You are seeing the fruits of that with Sammy Silvera going to Middlesbrough, James McGarry at Aberdeen, Garang Kuol, who was here last season at Hearts. There are plenty of players who have gone on thanks to his coaching.”

Hibs supporters, on the whole, want to see attack-minded, free-flowing football and with the board also keen on an appointment who can inspire the fans and deliver success, Montgomery would be a good fit, as Le Fondre explained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They were very attacking. They had Jason Cummings, who has been here at Hibs before. They played two up top, with really good wingers, and they were just a really attacking team. Front foot, high pressure,” Le Fondre said.

Lewis Miller, left, played under Montgomery at Mariners while Le Fondre came up against his team with Sydney FC. Picture: Craig Foy / SNS Group

“The Australian game is a little bit different from the Scottish game, it’s a little bit more transitional than here and they don't really value a point in Australia so it is a bit more cavalier when it gets later in the game. They just throw everyone forward and try to get the win. If they get the win, great, if they lose, so be it. There is no prize in their minds for getting a draw so they are very attacking teams.