Hibs No. 1 aiming to silence "annoying" Scotland pal in derby

Marshall flanked by Scott Brown and Steven Naismith on Scotland duty.

David Marshall loved having Steven Naismith on his team as Scotland took on the world. But the Hibs goalie admits to being slightly less enamoured with his old pal when the Edinburgh derby comes around.

Laughing as he was asked if the Hearts boss is the same on the touchline as he was during his playing days, Marshall declared: “Aye, really annoying! As a team-mate he was someone you wanted on your team - but I can tell why the Hibs fans get wound up.

“The way he was on the pitch, he was a pest, he was a winner, he was a hard worker and someone you wanted on your team. He’s taken that into the managerial and coaching side of things. But he’s on the other side of the fence now so I hope it doesn’t go too well for him!

“The derby was his first game in charge last season, and he never had much of a chance to change. But it’s difficult; every manager is under pressure. You can go from being under pressure one week to high as a kite the next.

“It’s good that young, Scottish coaches are getting a chance - I know from working alongside him with Scotland how much Stevie was looking forward to making the step into coaching. Unfortunately, we’re on opposite sides of the city.

“But I think he’ll do well. He’s trying to put his own stamp on the team, which is difficult after Robbie Neilson had a relatively successful time getting the club to Europe and finishing third, so I think it’s the most difficult job in football. Everybody says people need time to put their stamp on the role - but it’s whether you get that or not.”

Marshall and his team-mates will hope, of course, to put more pressure on Naismith with a big win at Easter Road tomorrow night. The veteran goalie, who has played in Old Firm games, Cardiff-Swansea grudge matches and turned out for Norwich in the East Anglian derby, understands the rules of engagement when local rivals meet.

Any lingering doubts he might have harboured about the passions surrounding the capital clash were well and truly banished by the touchline rammy that marred the 1-1 draw at Tynecastle in the dying moments of last season. All part of the manic energy that makes it such a compelling fixture.

“The passion is special,” said the 38-year-old. “The one at the end of last season at Tynecastle, emotions spilled over at the end - in the last game of the season that can happen.

“But we know how much it means. It’s been a powder keg fixture so it’s a great advert for Scotland because there are two massive clubs with a great rivalry - and the fans add to that. I think the fans make it. The large travelling support that both clubs allow makes it.

“When Élie Youan scored two goals in a minute in the last derby, you could see how much it means to everyone. So to have that full backing from the away support adds to it. It’s emotional, the atmosphere is electric. The players want to play in those games and have the rivalry there, so it’s a huge game for the city - and for Scottish football.

“It feels every bit as big as the other derbies I’ve played in. It makes no difference to a fan the numbers in the stadium or where you’re from. We watched the Norwich-Ipswich game the other week and you can see how much it means and how important they are. At the moment, Hibs and Hearts are relatively close in the league so it means a hell of a lot.

"There’s no difference in passion between an Old Firm, or Swansea-Cardiff, or Norwich-Ipswich. It means just as much to the fans and players.”

Hibs are unbeaten in their last three meetings with Hearts, a fact not lost on anyone in the green-and-white camp. Although Marshall is aware that even the best away draw – and coming from 2-0 down to secure a point at Tynecastle last time out definitely falls into that category – isn’t quite the dream scenario for supporters.

“We need to win games,” he said, adding: “We won 1-0 at Easter Road and had the two draws, and the draw on the last day of the season suited Hearts more.