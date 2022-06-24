Hibs: No contact from Dundee United regarding Christian Doidge

Christian Doidge was linked with a move to Dundee United after suffering through a disappointing 2021/22 campaign. Picture: SNS

It was reported on Thursday evening that Doidge was near the top of Jack Ross’ wishlist after the former Hibs manager took over the reins at Tannadice.

The striker was an integral part of Ross’ side which finished third in the 2020/21 season and reached the final of the Scottish Cup.

Others clubs have made their interest known in the 29-year-old, who is coming off a disappointing 2021/22 season.

Having started the campaign in excellent form with a goal in each of his first two league games, Doidge suffered an Achilles injury in training which kept him out for several months.

He struggled after returning from the injury, playing 20 times between November and March but failing to once again find the back of the net. He didn’t feature again after coming on as substitute in the 2-1 Scottish Cup quarter-final victory over Motherwell.

The Welshman was linked with a move to Dundee in the January window but nothing came of the reports and he remained a Hibs player for the rest of the season.

Hibs have been busy bolstering their squad ahead of the new season and have added 20-year-old loanee Momodou Bojang from FC Rainbow to the attack.

Young Norwegian forward Elias Melkersen is another option, while recent signing Jair Tavares is also capable of playing through the centre.

It does leave the club with a lack of experienced natural strikers outside of Doidge, however, with 2020/21 top scorer Kevin Nisbet not expected back this year after suffering a knee injury.

