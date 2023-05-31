Hibs offer fans chance to take part in 24-hour football game in memory of Ron Gordon

The 24-Hour Football Challenge will ask supporters of the Easter Road club to pay between £10-£15 to take part for at least an hour at some point between 3pm on Saturday, June 24 and 3pm the following day.

Those wishing to sign up are asked which time slot they would prefer and whether they want to play in goal or outfield. The game will take place at the Hibernian Training Centre out at East Mains and players from either the current men’s and women’s teams will act as team managers.

Fans getting involved are also asked to try and raise at least £100 through sponsorship for the Hibernian Community Foundation.

Hibs captain David Marshall, coach David Gray and midfielder Chris Cadden help launch the 24-Hour Football Challenge. Picture: SNS

Hibs chief executive Ben Kensell said: “We’re delighted to launch the 24-Hour Football Challenge, as it’s a challenge that really epitomises our late executive chairman Ronald J Gordon.

“Ron was an extremely passionate man and someone who cared dearly about the role the football club plays in the local community.

“We want to create something special, and something that carries on the legacy of a great man, by bringing supporters and people together, right to the heart of the football club, to raise money for the Hibernian Community Foundation.

“I think this challenge is really exciting and could be really testing, especially for those playing at 3am or 4am, but ultimately it’ll be a good laugh for everyone and will bring the football club, the supporters, and the Community Foundation all together.”

