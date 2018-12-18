Hibs offer Tommy Block a deal after Bognor midfielder impresses on trial

Hibs are on the verge of signing central midfielder Tommy Block from Bognor Regis Town.

The 18-year-old Englishman has been on trial at Hibs on two separate occasions and he has done enough to impress Easter Road head coach Neil Lennon.

The two clubs are in the process of finalising the deal, with Hibs expected to pay Bognor – who play in the Isthmian League – a small undisclosed fee.

Speaking to the Brighton and Hove Independent, Block said: “It’s a dream come true to be offered the chance of a professional contract and to do it with Hibs make me feel beyond happy because, having spent time with them, I know it is the right move for me.

“I’ve been looked after superbly by all of the staff at the club and they have made me feel so welcome. There is a real buzz at the club and to think I am going to be part of that is unbelievable really.

“But this is just the beginning. Now I need to work harder than I can ever imagine, listen, learn and place my trust in Hibs to help me to develop and be the best player I can become.”

Bognor manager Jack Pearce said: “For any young player at our level to be offered a contract as professional footballer is absolutely fantastic. We wish Tommy the best of fortunes in this new chapter of his career and as a club we are proud to have played a part in his development.”

Bognor club secretary Simon Cook confirmed that all parties are in advanced discussions to make the move happen. He said: “Negotiations are ongoing and it seems it will be a case of dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s. It’s a terrific move for Tommy and we wish him all the very best and lots of luck.”

Hibs boss Lennon has made no secret of his desire to bolster his squad in the January transfer window, although it is understood that Block will feature more for the club’s development squad this season with a view to him graduating to the first-team squad thereafter.