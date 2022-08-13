Hibs on the wrong end of astounding statistic after latest defeat at Livingston

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

An unwanted sequence in itself, especially as the away support typically outnumbers the home fans in West Lothian , but what makes it particularly ignominious is that it’s occurred under four different managers – in just nine months.

Lee Johnson was the latest to taste defeat against Davie Martindale’s men. The run began with a 1-0 loss last December, which saw the end of Jack Ross as the former boss was sacked after the game. Livingston then won 3-2 at Easter Road with ex-Hibee Stephane Omeonga running the show against Shaun Maloney. Then there was the 1-0 defeat in West Lothian as David Gray took charge of the side following Maloney’s departure in mid-April.