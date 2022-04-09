The Easter Road captain would dearly love for his side to give their city rivals the runaround in Gorgie in the final fixture before the split, with Hibs needing a win to guarantee a top-six berth.

As a boyhood Hibee, winning at Tynecastle is right up there for Hanlon.

“If you win there it is definitely one of the most special grounds – for a Hibs player, anyway,” he grins.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs captain Paul Hanlon is braced for a derby 'with a little bit extra' this weekend

“The away crowd is always right behind us and make a lot of noise and there is no better feeling than sending them home happy.”

To do that, Hanlon and Hibs will have to be at their best; strong defensively, as they have been, and a bit more clinical in front of goal.

"All derbies feel big but it has added that wee bit extra for us especially. We need to be in the top six, we should be in the top six, and probably should have made it secure by now. We’re at a stage now where we need to go there and get a win and that’s our focus,” the skipper says with determination.

Would it be considered a failure if Hibs fail to secure that top-six spot?

“It’s probably too early to class it as a failure but in terms of the league campaign we should be in the top six, there is no doubt about it,” Hanlon admits.

"We’ve had plenty of opportunities to pick up more points over the last couple of months. When you look back on it we should have done. No doubt it would be a massive disappointment if we don’t do it.”

For Hearts, there is little other than pride and a morale-boosting three points going into next weekend’s Scottish Cup semi-final at stake. For Hibs, it is a different story. While they could still scrape into the top half of the table with a draw, that would depend on other results going their way.

They need the three points to be sure, so there will be no room for worrying about other scorelines.

“We’re looking to go there and win. If we win, we know where we are,” Hanlon explains. "It’s difficult to change your mindset halfway through.”

There is likely to be a first taste of derby action for Harry Clarke, Sylvester Jasper, and Elias Melkersen. Hanlon is hopeful that the rookies can help make it a Tynecastle trip to remember.

“When you look at coming to Hibs you’ll see the Edinburgh derbies and that gives you a rough idea of what to expect,” he continues.

“The younger lads are carefree at times, they play off the cuff and we have a few of them like that. Hopefully that works in our favour.

"We know we have good players who will take chances if they come our way.

“It’s about having confidence and creativity and taking risks in the final third. If you don’t take risks, you don’t get the rewards.”

Message from the editor