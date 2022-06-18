Hibs' opening day results from each of the past 10 seasons

Lee Johnson will be looking to make the ideal start to life as Hibs manager after being named the successor to Shaun Maloney during the summer.

The new boss has been hard at work already, recruiting seven players and hoping to add Aiden McGeady to the squad in the coming days as he seeks to improve the fortunes of the Easter Road club after they slumped to a seventh place finish last term.

Hibs emerged successful from their only trip to Perth last term, winning 2-1 in November. But how have they typically fared on the opening day of the season?

We look back over the last decade...

2021: Motherwell 2-3 Hibs Hibs twice came from behind to defeat Motherwell at Fir Park with Kyle Magennis and Christian Doidge cancelling out goals from Kevin van Veen and Bevis Mugabi before Martin Boyle netted the winner from the penalty spot.

2020: Hibs 2-1 Kilmarnock Martin Boyle on target again, this time netting twice as Hibs get the 'closed-door' 2020/21 season underway with a win over Kilmarnock, who pulled one back through Chris Burke.

2019: Hibs 1-0 St Mirren Scott Allan roars with delight after scoring the only goal of the game to give Paul Heckingbottom's men a victory against the Buddies.

2018: Hibs 3-0 Motherwell That man Martin Boyle again! The winger is joined by Stevie Mallan, Marvin Bartley and David Gray in the celebrations during this rout. Mallan and Oli Shaw were also on the scoresheet.