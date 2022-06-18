Hibs team-mates celebrate with Mark Oxley after the goalkeeper scored in a victory over Livingston on opening day in 2014. Picture: SNS

Hibs' opening day results from each of the past 10 seasons

Hibs will kick off the 2022/23 Scottish Premiership season with an away trip to St Johnstone after the fixtures were announced earlier today.

By Craig Fowler
Saturday, 18th June 2022, 2:28 pm
Updated Saturday, 18th June 2022, 3:27 pm

Lee Johnson will be looking to make the ideal start to life as Hibs manager after being named the successor to Shaun Maloney during the summer.

The new boss has been hard at work already, recruiting seven players and hoping to add Aiden McGeady to the squad in the coming days as he seeks to improve the fortunes of the Easter Road club after they slumped to a seventh place finish last term.

Hibs emerged successful from their only trip to Perth last term, winning 2-1 in November. But how have they typically fared on the opening day of the season?

We look back over the last decade...

1. 2021: Motherwell 2-3 Hibs

Hibs twice came from behind to defeat Motherwell at Fir Park with Kyle Magennis and Christian Doidge cancelling out goals from Kevin van Veen and Bevis Mugabi before Martin Boyle (above) netted the winner from the penalty spot.

Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

Photo Sales

2. 2020: Hibs 2-1 Kilmarnock

Martin Boyle on target again, this time netting twice as Hibs get the 'closed-door' 2020/21 season underway with a win over Kilmarnock, who pulled one back through Chris Burke.

Photo: SNS Group - Rob Casey

Photo Sales

3. 2019: Hibs 1-0 St Mirren

Scott Allan roars with delight after scoring the only goal of the game to give Paul Heckingbottom's men a victory against the Buddies.

Photo: SNS Group Paul Devlin

Photo Sales

4. 2018: Hibs 3-0 Motherwell

That man Martin Boyle again! The winger is joined by (from left to right) Stevie Mallan, Marvin Bartley and David Gray in the celebrations during this rout. Mallan and Oli Shaw were also on the scoresheet.

Photo: SNS Group Craig Foy

Photo Sales
Aiden McGeadySt JohnstoneScottish PremiershipLee Johnson
Next Page
Page 1 of 3