Hibs opponents to be without key attacker for Europa League clash

Hibs have been handed a huge boost ahead of their Europa League qualifying tie with Molde after reports emerged that key striker Erling Braut Haland left the team’s Edinburgh hotel to speak to a club about a proposed move.

Norwegian press are reporting that the 18-year-old has travelled to meet with Austrian champions and current league leaders Red Bull Salzburg and he is not expected to feature at Easter Road.

Molde director Øystein Neerland was quoted saying: “We have had dialogue with RB Salzburg over time. Erling must also have the dialogue and meet the club so that he can complete personal terms for his own contract”.

The player has reportedly been watched by Manchester United and was compared to Romelu Lukaku by Molde manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Haland hit the headlines earlier this year with a four-goal haul against Brann and has netted eight goals in 15 league games this season. He played the full 90 minutes of Molde’s 2-2 draw with Lilleström SK on Sunday.

