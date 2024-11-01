Dwight Gayle remains an injury doubt as Hibs look to make amends for their recent Tannadice nightmare by turning over Dundee United at Easter Road on Sunday. David Gray’s men suffered a catastrophic injury-time collapse to go from 2-1 up to 3-2 losers on Tayside just a fortnight ago.

Former Newcastle and Crystal Palace striker Gayle, a free agent signing in the summer, started in last weekend’s 1-1 home draw with Hearts. But he was left behind in Edinburgh as Hibs travelled up the A9 for Wednesday night’s 0-0 draw with Ross Count in Dingwall.

Gray, who is looking for his team to sharpen up in the opposition final third, said he’ll be giving Gayle as long as possible to prove his fitness, saying: “The game came too soon for him on Wednesday night. We're just assessing that one as it goes. He was on the grass again this morning and we'll see him recover from that.

“He'll be still doing rehab work just to see where he's at. We've still got time on our hands; we don't want to throw him right back in and we'll just see him monitoring that one every day to be honest.”

Hibs have no fresh injury concerns, according to Gray, who should have Nicky Cadden available as an option again. Here’s how we think Hibs will line up:

GK Josef Bursik Bursik showed excellent command of the game on Wednesday night, bouncing back from recent wobbles.

RB Lewis Miller A stick-on to start, with Chris Cadden still out injured.

CB Marvin Ekpiteta Centre-half appears to be adapting to pace of Scotland's elite division.