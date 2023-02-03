Hibs owner Ron Gordon has written a letter to supporters

The executive chairman, 72, has been noticeably absent from Easter Road in recent months, and was unable to return to Edinburgh for Christmas last year to help out with the festive programme run by the club’s community arm, as he has done in the past.

In a letter to supporters published on the club’s website, Gordon reassured fans he was ‘in daily contact’ with the club’s chief executive Ben Kensell, who has been running the club on a day-to-day basis in the owner’s absence, supported by the board, with Gordon confirming Kensell will maintain his role ‘as we continue to move forward on a variety of initiatives to further advance the club’.

He wrote: “Dear Supporters, some of you may have noticed that I have not been at Easter Road in some time. I love the club and I love Edinburgh, and I come to our home in the city as often as possible and go to as many games as I can. That’s why I’m writing this letter to you all to explain why I’ve not been around as usual.

“For most of this past year I have been receiving treatment for cancer. It has been a difficult time for me and the family, but I’m blessed to have their love and support as we navigate through the challenge. I imagine many of you will have gone through similar times in your own families. We all stick together to get through these difficult times. Unfortunately, my treatment has made international travel a little more challenging as I’m sure you will understand.

"However, while undergoing the treatment I’ve remained in daily contact with our Chief Executive Ben Kensell, who continues to run the club with the support of the board. That will remain the case as we continue to move forward on a variety of initiatives to further advance the club.

“I want to assure you all that our family’s commitment to the club’s long-term success remains absolute, and I will be back with you at Easter Road as soon as my treatment allows. I realise that our men’s team has gone through a challenging time on the pitch. It was disappointing for all of us to go out of the cup to our city rivals. However, the result and performance against Aberdeen showed that we can be a real force in this league once we manage to achieve some consistency. There have been mistakes, but we are learning from them, and we are working to put things in place to be better going forward.