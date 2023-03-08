Hearts and Hibs both have representatives in the Scotland under-17 squad

Midfield pair Jacob MacIntyre and Rudi Molotnikov, who both participated in the UEFA Youth League campaign and regularly appear for Hibs’ Under-18s and development side, will have a chance to add to their cap collection in the three matches in Newport. However, there is no room in the squad for versatile defender Owen Hastie, who was involved during the last international break and made his international debut in a 4-4 draw with Switzerland before featuring in the 7-0 victory against the same opponents days later.

They are joined by Hearts duo Rocco Friel and Bobby McLuckie, who have both made appearances for the Tynecastle Park side’s B team in the Lowland League. Friel has five caps and one goal while Friel has four caps to his name. MacIntyre and Molotnikov have each won four caps so far, contributing three and two goals respectively. MacIntyre, McLuckie, and Molotnikov all made their debuts and got on the scoresheet in a 6-0 win against Malta in October last year while Friel made his bow three days later in a 3-0 win against Northern Ireland.

Brian McLaughlin’s side take on Wales in the first match at Rodney Parade, home of Newport County FC, on Wednesday March 22 with a 4pm kick-off before taking on Montenegro at Dragon Park in Newport three days later with a 1pm kick-off on Saturday March 25. The final game sees the wee Scots face Iceland, again at Dragon Park, with a 1pm start on Tuesday March 28.

Scotland qualified for the elite round after advancing from an initial four-team qualifying group that also included Czech Republic, Malta, and Northern Ireland and the 17s will be hoping to emulate last year’s side by reaching the final tournament.