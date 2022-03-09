Josh Campbell: First Scotland call-up for Hibs midfielder as he joins Josh Doig in under-21 squad

Josh Campbell has received his first international call-up

The 21-year-old midfielder has become a regular in the Easter Road side’s midfield since his surprise inclusion in the team that started against Rangers in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final against Rangers on November 21, and has one goal and four assists from his 28 games in green and white this term.

Campbell joins Josh Doig in Scot Gemmill’s squad and the 19-year-old left-back will be hoping to add to his four caps for the 21s.

There is no place in the squad for Hibs winger Stevie Bradley, despite his performances for loan side Dundalk in the League of Ireland while on-loan Hull City forward James Scott, included in previous Scotland Under-21 squads, also misses out.

Josh Doig will hope to add to his four caps

Former Hearts defender Aaron Hickey is also omitted despite four goals and one assist in 25 games for Serie A side Bologna this season.

Tynecastle Park will host the match against Turkey on Friday March 25 with a 7.05pm kick-off, live on BBC Scotland, while the match in Kazakhstan on Tuesday March 29 kicks off at 11am Scottish time and will be shown on the BBC iPlayer.

The Hibs duo’s inclusion follows goalkeeper Murray Johnson’s call-up to the Scotland Under-19 squad for their UEFA Under-19 EURO Elite Round qualifying matches against Turkey on March 23, Hungary on March 26, and Israel on March 29.

Scotland U21 squad

Goalkeepers: Ceiran Slicker (Manchester City), Nicky Hogarth (Nottingham Forest)

Defenders: Calvin Ramsey (Aberdeen), Harrison Ashby (West Ham United), Tom Clayton (Liverpool), Josh Doig (Hibs), Lewis Mayo (Partick Thistle, on loan from Rangers), Stephen Welsh (Celtic), Ross Graham (Dundee United).

Midfielders: Josh Campbell (Hibs), Jay Henderson (St Mirren), Connor Barron (Aberdeen), Jack Burroughs (Ross County, on loan from Coventry City), Elliot Anderson (Bristol Rovers, on loan from Newcastle United), Lewis Fiorini (Lincoln City, on loan from Manchester City), Scott High (Huddersfield Town), Ben Williamson (Raith Rovers, on loan from Rangers), Marc Leonard (Brighton & Hove Albion), Connor Smith (Queen’s Park, on loan from Hearts).

Forwards: Scott Banks (Crystal Palace), Zak Rudden (Partick Thistle), Glenn Middleton (St Johnstone, on loan from Rangers).

