Versatile midfielder Murray Aiken, who captained the Easter Road side’s under-19s during the UEFA Youth League campaign, and forward Josh O’Connor who notched a goal and an assist in the 2-1 victory over Nantes in France, have put pen to paper on two-year contracts, keeping them at Easter Road until the summer of 2025.

Both players played key roles as the under-18s won the CAS Elite Under-18 League title last season and made their senior debuts, O’Connor’s bow coming away to Aberdeen and Aiken’s in the final home game of the season against St Johnstone. The pair have continued to feature regularly for the club’s development side, with O’Connor recently scoring a brace in a 3-0 victory over a Middlesbrough XI at HTC.

Aiken and O’Connor will spend the 2023/24 season on loan with Airdrie, following in the footsteps of Murray Johnson who won the club’s player of the month award while on loan at the Excelsior Stadium earlier this season.

Murray Aiken, left, and Josh O'Connor take part in first-team training at HTC

Academy director Steve Kean said: “I’m delighted that we’ve been able to agree new deals with Josh and Murray; they both fully deserve this for their hard work and positive progression. Looking at their specific development plans, it’s clear to us that playing senior football regularly will push them on and bridge the gap to our first team. I look forward to seeing how they develop.”