Hibs partner club Charleston Battery appoint new manager

Conor Casey, pictured in 2013 playing for Philadelphia Union, is the new Charleston Battery head coach

The South Carolina club, who play in the USL Championship, have named Conor Casey as just the sixth head coach in the club's 30-year history. He takes the helm ahead of the 2022 season in the United States.

The former US international, who won 19 caps, played for Borussia Dortmund and Mainz 05 in Germany as well as several clubs in Major League Soccer.

He replaces Mike Anhaeuser, who departed at the end of the US season after seven years in charge.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Battery owner and executive chairman Rob Salvatore said: “After an extensive process to identify the ideal candidate who will transform our club into a modern, progressive, perennial contender, Conor distinguished himself from a deep pool of candidates.”

Casey has worked the likes of Jürgen Klopp, Ralf Rangnik, Bruce Arena and Bob Bradley.

“I’ve been very fortunate to have been exposed to some of the best coaches and leaders in the European and American game over the last 20 years,” said Casey.

“I’m excited to take those valuable experiences with me to lead this team forward.”

Hibs and Charleston Battery announced their ‘strategic partnership’ in November 2020. It came about through Hibs owner Ron Gordon’s US connections.

It was a described as collaboration between two clubs focusing on “player development, scouting, operational efficiency and community engagement”.