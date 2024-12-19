Hibs picture special as players visit Sick Kids to spread festive cheer

By John Greechan
Published 19th Dec 2024, 12:00 BST
Updated 19th Dec 2024, 13:29 BST

Both men’s and women’s squad turn out in force for worthy cause

Hibs players may have been armed with shirts, selection boxes and other presents for young patients at the Sick Children’s Hospital in Edinburgh. But they managed to dole out something even more valuable - joy - on their annual visit.

Both the men’s and women’s team sent their FULL SQUADS on the regular pilgrimage to spread festive goodwill at a difficult time for so many families. As our pictures show, they can consider that mission accomplished.

The squads were split up into four groups during this week’s visit, allowing players to visit as many children, families and staff members as possible during an afternoon that produced plenty of laughs. With Martin Boyle usually at the centre of the tomfoolery, obviously ...

A number of Hibs players have connections with the Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity, with club captain Joe Newell regularly supporting the very best of causes. Check out the best of the images from the visit below:

Aren't you guys a little big to be elves? This young patient seems surprised AND delighted by her visitors.

1. Comfort and joy

Hibs players - including Rudi Molotnikov, pictured - spent time signing autographs for young fans.

2. Sign this for me, mate?

Martin Boyle plays Santa, supported by some familiar looking 'elves' from both the men's and women's team.

3. Christmas spirit

Bringing some joy at difficult times - this young fan was able to laugh and smile as Hibs players visited.

4. Raising spirits

