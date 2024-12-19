Hibs picture special as players visit Sick Kids to spread festive cheer

Hibs players may have been armed with shirts, selection boxes and other presents for young patients at the Sick Children’s Hospital in Edinburgh. But they managed to dole out something even more valuable - joy - on their annual visit.

Both the men’s and women’s team sent their FULL SQUADS on the regular pilgrimage to spread festive goodwill at a difficult time for so many families. As our pictures show, they can consider that mission accomplished.

The squads were split up into four groups during this week’s visit, allowing players to visit as many children, families and staff members as possible during an afternoon that produced plenty of laughs. With Martin Boyle usually at the centre of the tomfoolery, obviously ...

A number of Hibs players have connections with the Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity, with club captain Joe Newell regularly supporting the very best of causes. Check out the best of the images from the visit below:

1 . Comfort and joy Aren't you guys a little big to be elves? This young patient seems surprised AND delighted by her visitors.

2 . Sign this for me, mate? Hibs players - including Rudi Molotnikov, pictured - spent time signing autographs for young fans.

3 . Christmas spirit Martin Boyle plays Santa, supported by some familiar looking 'elves' from both the men's and women's team.