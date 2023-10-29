Hibs planned to capitalise on Hoops Champions League fatigue

“I’ve been there ... I know how difficult it is after a Champions League night” - former Hoops No.1

Hibs knew they had a chance to catch Celtic napping following the Hoops’ midweek Champions League exertions against Atletico Madrid, according to veteran goalie – and former Parkhead star – David Marshall.

Brendan Rodgers was left bemoaning his team’s inability to move the ball at pace for much of Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Easter Road.

And ex-Celtic keeper Marshall revealed that Hibs gaffer Nick Montgomery had pinpointed potential fatigue, both physical and mental, as he prepped his men to take on the Scottish Premiership leaders.

“I’ve been there and know how difficult it is,” said the former Scotland No.1. “A Champions League night is emotional and it takes a lot out of you.

“Playing Atletico Madrid, that was a real tough game for them, so we knew there might be some effect.

“We thought they might actually change some more players but I think they felt they could maybe get a fast start and score early. But they’ve still got quality coming off the bench.

“So, yeah, we mentioned the Champions League effect a little bit. But you’ve still got to go out there and perform to make it a factor. And we did.