Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hibernian footballer Allan Delferriere has been racially abused on social media after he scored an own goal in a crucial SPFL match last night, Tuesday, October 31.

The Belgian midfielder came on as a substitute in the second half and headed past his own goalkeeper in an exciting 2-2 draw with Ross County at Easter Road Stadium in Edinburgh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But following the match a shocking racist comment directed at the 21-year-old player was posted on Instagram sparking fury from the club and many of its supporters.

Hibernian's Allan Delferriere looks dejected during the Cinch Premiership match between Hibs and Ross County at Easter Road, on October 31, 2023. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The comment read: “F***ing human trash. You are an ablsolutry [sic] piece of s***. Don’t play more footbol f***ing idiot. Black s***”.

A spokesperson for Hibernian Football Club posted a statement last night after the club were made aware of the racism rant. The statement reads: “Hibernian FC is aware of the racist comment made towards Allan Delferrière on social media following our match against Ross County.

“The Club condemns this abhorrent action in the strongest possible way. Racism and any kind of discrimination have no place at Hibernian FC, in football or society as a whole.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Club will investigate the post alongside the social media platforms in question and if identified, the individuals in question will face the strongest possible action. Allan has the full support of everyone at Hibernian FC. There is no room for racism.”

Hibernian's Belgian midfielder Allan Delferriere during a Cinch Premiership match between Hibs and Ross County at Easter Road, on October 31, 202. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Fans have also taken to social media to blast the “moron” supporter calling for the police to investigate and for a lifetime ban to be imposed.

Anna Jeffrey said: “This is absolutely disgusting. The boy came on and scored an own goal fair enough, but to racially abuse him because of that is pathetic. I hope they find this guy and throw the book at him.”

Andrew Murdoch posted: “It honestly beggars belief what goes through some people’s minds. It’s only a football game for goodness sake and to use language like that against the young boy is horrific.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Steven Wood added: “This moron needs caught and given a lifetime ban, not just from Easter Road but from all football grounds - there’s no room for stuff like this in this day and age.”

Delferrière came on as a second half substitute with Hibs leading 2-0 thanks to goals from Elie Youan and Jair Tavares either side of half time. But the midfielder headed the ball into his own net just six minutes after coming on to give the Highland side a route back into the game. County sub Jordan White then completed the comeback for County with an equaliser in the 82nd minute to complete the comeback in front of 15,300 fans.