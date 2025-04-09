Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

He is currently out on loan away from Easter Road and has impressed this campaign.

David Gray has confirmed that Hibs will have talks with Dylan Vente at the end of this season over his future.

The striker joined the club in 2023 after a prolific spell with Roda JC but left for Holland on loan last summer after just a year at Easter Road. Overall, he has scored 11 times for Hibs in 43 matches and form has been hit at PEC Zwolle, netting on 13 occasions at Eredivisie level.

At the end of March, Vente confirmed that he pictured his future away from Hibs. He said: “Hibernian are a great club and they are doing well now and can reach the Europa League next season. But I experienced Scottish football differently than I had hoped. So I think a move this summer would be nice. I think I have had a top season here. I'll wait until the end of the season and see where I end up. Here, I have got more chances and have looked better."

Hibs verdict on striker future

Gray has confirmed that he has spoken to Vente briefly on a couple of occasions since his loan move. What comes next will be discussed as the summer looms larger.

Currently at the club, Hibs have Kieron Bowie as a permanent fixture in their ranks beyond the end of this season. Mykola Kukharevych’s loan from Swansea City will expire at the end of the campaign with Martin Boyle and Dwight Gayle having their futures remaining unclear as contracts run down. There has been constant speculation surrounding Elie Youan in this term.

The Hibs head coach, who is preparing his side to face Dundee on Sunday, said: "I think that's something we'll probably address at the end of the season. He's done fantastically well out on loan which is great to see. He's showing all the reasons why we brought him to the club, because he is a good player and everything that goes with that.

“It's nice to see him playing with a smile on his face and scoring goals, which is what he's really good at, so in terms of what that looks like at the end of the season I think he just needs to keep doing what he's doing.

"The loan has been good for him on that front and we'll sit down and talk about what we think the best thing is for everyone. I know he's obviously settled being back home and things like that are a big driving force for him so as I said, delighted to see him doing well and delighted to see him playing with a smile on his face."