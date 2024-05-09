Hibs player provides Easter Road future update with one year left on contract as he aims to prove one thing
Hibs right-back Kanayo Megwa hopes he’s proving he can make an Easter Road impact with his Airdrie loan spell.
The youngster has spent most of this season at the Diamonds under emerging head coach Rhys McCabe. His impressive first half of the season prompted Hibs boss Nick Montgomery to have a look at him in January before returning to North Lanarkshire with some senior Easter Road minutes under his belt.
Megwa is now in the thick of the Premiership play-off battle against Partick Thistle. Airdrie drew 2-2 with the Jags on Tuesday and head to Firhill on Friday night for the chance to play Raith Rovers at the semi-final stage.
Speaking on his Hibs future, the 20-year-old is aiming to prove he can make the grade in Leith. He said: "I'm not sure on what the future holds yet. I've got one year left on my contract at Hibs, so we'll see what happens in the summer.
"The staff there have come to watch me play for Airdrie and hopefully they have liked what they have seen. I just want to play well here and show I can make an impact with Hibs."
The play-off battle was a good experience for Megwa, who now hopes his side have what it takes to secure a major victory in Maryhill. Airdrie’s defensive Hibs loanee added: "It was a really high-tempo game.
"It was my first time playing in the play-offs and it was very tough and intense. It was nice to be involved with both goals. I tried to stay composed and play my part.
"I was getting fouled quite a lot but it's a play-off game. It's always going to be competitive. We knew it was going to be tough against Partick. I thought I did well on the night, but I'd rather have helped the team win than play well myself.
"We're 100 per cent confident going into Friday's game. We know what we can do as a group and we're looking forward to showing that. We know from the SPFL Trust Trophy final what this team can do when the pressure is on us. It's about going there now and getting the win.
“The gaffer here has been great. He's always been happy for me to go out and try things, don't be afraid to lose the ball. He's urged me to play with confidence and that's been great for me.
"He gives me licence to go forward and also helps me work on what I'm weak on. It's always great to have a manager like that."
