After a hectic summer window where Hibs made six new signings as well as two loan deals, it’s fair to say it’s a new-look Hibs XI this season.

From the experience at the back of Grant Hanley to the exciting attacking prospect, Thibault Klidje, David Gray strengthened in several areas this summer as Hibs try to pick up from where they left off last season. The Hibees are currently third in the SPFL table and still remain unbeaten after four games.