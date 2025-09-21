Market value of every Hibs player: £18.2m worth of 26 Leith stars included after busy summer transfer window

By Alistair Gordon

Sports reporter

Published 21st Sep 2025, 19:00 BST

A fresh look at every Hibs player’s market value

After a hectic summer window where Hibs made six new signings as well as two loan deals, it’s fair to say it’s a new-look Hibs XI this season.

From the experience at the back of Grant Hanley to the exciting attacking prospect, Thibault Klidje, David Gray strengthened in several areas this summer as Hibs try to pick up from where they left off last season. The Hibees are currently third in the SPFL table and still remain unbeaten after four games.

Transfermarkt have worked out every player’s current market value. Here’s a look at what they valued the Hibs team at:

Transfermarkt's 'current market value' - £515k

1. Raphael Sallinger

Transfermarkt's 'current market value' - £515k | SNS Group

Transfermarkt's 'current market value' - £87k

2. Jordan Smith

Transfermarkt's 'current market value' - £87k | SNS Group

Transfermarkt's 'current market value' - £43k

3. Murray Johnson

Transfermarkt's 'current market value' - £43k | SNS Group

Transfermarkt's 'current market value' - £780k

4. Rocky Bushiri

Transfermarkt's 'current market value' - £780k | Getty Images

