It’s been quite the month both on and off the field for sides across the Scottish Premiership, but none more so than Lee Johnson’s Hibernian.

The Easter Road side, who face Aberdeen today with the head coaches of both clubs under immense pressure, recently sold defender Ryan Porteous to EFL Championship side Watford. Meanwhile, striker Kevin Nisbett had looked likely to depart as well but has returned to the Scottish capital after failing to agree a deal with another second tier English club - Millwall.

Here we look at how the last few weeks have impacted the current transfer market values of the Hibs first team and ranked each player from lowest to highest. This is the current values of the Hibs players according to football statistics site Transfermarkt:

1 . Harry McKirdy Latest market value: £110,000

2 . Jair Tavares Latest market value: £197,000

3 . David Marshal Latest market value: £219,000

4 . Aiden McGeady Latest market value: £263,000