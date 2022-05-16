The 25-year-old’s season was bookended by injury but he still made 34 appearances in all competitions, scoring three and laying on three more for his team-mates, and saw off competition from centre-back Ryan Porteous to claim the gong, which was voted for by fans of the Easter Road side.

Porteous won the Young Player of the Year award, also voted for by supporters.

Ellis Notley won the Women’s Player of the Year award after a consistently excellent season for Dean Gibson’s side.

Lewis Stevenson, who has just completed his 17th season in green and white, won recognition from his team-mates as he scooped the Players’ Player of the Year prize.

Murray Aiken, who made his first-team debut as a second-half substitute in the 4-0 victory over St Johnstone hours earlier, was named the Academy Player of the Year.

Somewhat unsurprisingly, the second goal scored by Jake Doyle-Hayes in February’s 2-0 win against Ross County was voted goal of the season while lead physio Alix Ronaldson was named Staff Member of the Year.

Former Hibs captain and manager, and club legend Pat Stanton received a special recognition award.

Chris Cadden was named Hibs' Player of the Year. Picture: Hibernian FC

In a video message, Sir Alex Ferguson said: “It gives me great pleasure to talk about Pat Stanton. As you know, he was my assistant at Aberdeen when we won the league for the first time in so many years and it was a sad day for me when Pat said he was going back to Edinburgh, and then his career beyond that of course.

"I played against Pat so many times and when you think of great Hibernian players of the past like Gordon Smith, Lawrie Reilly, John Brownlie, John Blackley, Peter Cormack – there was a fantastic array of talent, but surely Pat was among the very, very best.”

Blackley added: “The best player I played with was Pat, by a country mile. He led the team with modesty, dignity, and ability. He was incredible.

"It was an absolute pleasure to play alongside Pat all those days.”

Interim boss David Gray, who like Stanton captained Hibs during his playing career, added: “The word ‘legend’ gets used a lot around football clubs and in environments like that but it’s definitely the right word to describe Pat. He’s an absolute role-model; one of the greatest players to play for this club and his experience and knowledge, especially when he comes down to HTC to spend his day with us and share his stories, is something that we all enjoy.

"The award is truly fitting of a fantastic person and servant to the club.”

Dnipro Kids chairman Stevie Carr took home the ‘Edinburgh Unsung Hero’ award. Hibs fan and author Irvine Welsh recorded a video message saying: “I can’t think of anyone else on this planet who deserves this award more. He never blows his own trumpet, he just gets on with it. He works hard, and has done for many years.”