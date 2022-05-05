Hibs player of the year: Why there's only really one stand-out candidate after a difficult season

As we limp towards the culmination of an underwhelming season beset by injuries, suspensions, the sale of key players, and memorable for two managers getting the elbow, who could realistically be up for the coveted player of the year award?

A huge number of players have been used, from Melker Hallberg’s sole appearance in the Scottish Cup win against Cove Rangers, to Jake Doyle-Hayes’ 40-plus games in all competitions.

Some players, such as January signings Harry Clarke and Demi Mitchell, have made a big impact in an admittedly short space of time. Kyle Magennis started the season strongly but injury curtailed his campaign in late September.

Martin Boyle unsurprisingly and deservedly picked up the Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year last season and was on track to do the same this year before his sale to Saudi Arabian club Al-Faisaly in January. Given the past eight months it’s not unthinkable that he could do so again despite having left nearly four months ago.

But let’s assume things aren’t quite that bad. Despite the general air of malaise that has followed Hibs around for most of the season there have been individual performances worth highlighting.

Long-serving Lewis

Still dependable, still giving 110 per cent, and still self-deprecatory, the 34-year-old hasn’t let Hibs down on any occasion he has played this season.

He’s played at left-back, left-wingback, centre-back and, more than 15 years after breaking into the Easter Road first team in the same position, back in central midfield.

He has 30 appearances under his belt so far but arguably should have more. Reliable and whole-hearted, he continues to roll back the years wherever he plays.

And even if he was nominated, he’d probably suggest one of his team-mates was more deserving anyway.

Porteous possible?

One can only wonder how different Hibs’ season might have been if Ryan Porteous had played more games. The stats lay bare the extent of Hibs’ fragility in defence without him in it – 15 goals conceded in 11 games without him, compared to 22 in 24 with him in the backline.

Coincidence? Possibly, but the player’s individual numbers reveal his importance at both ends of the pitch: he ranks in the top four for attempts on goal in league games.

Porteous has endured scrutiny like no other Hibs player this season but despite that has still performed well and shown an improvement on last season.

Had it not been for the red cards and bans, he would surely be a strong contender.

Consistent Cadden

The versatile Chris Cadden only made 12 appearances last season following his January arrival, with injury cutting his season short. He had shown flashes of why he had been signed but didn’t really get going before getting injured.

He then suffered a different injury as he worked his way back, missing the opening ten games before a surprise return in the first Edinburgh derby of the season.

Since then? Three goals and three assists in 34 games and counting, and a model of consistency and availability in a season blighted by knocks, strains, and spells out for numerous Hibees – although the 25-year-old is now sidelined himself.

His crossing could be better at times and he might have had more goals, but he has shown a marked improvement on last season – and that’s after coming back from two injuries.

Cadden has played at right-wingback, right-back and right-sided centre-back. Most of his goal contributions – in fact, all bar one – came during Shaun Maloney’s tenure; his other, an assist for Kevin Nisbet’s opener against Rangers at Ibrox in early October.

He has another year left on his contract but his versatility and consistency would make him a decent squad player at the very least no matter who succeeds Maloney and it’s hard to look past him for the award.

Not a particularly big shortlist…

It could be argued that, at the culmination of a season like this there isn’t a lot to be shouting about. While Hibs did reach the final of the League Cup and last four of the Scottish Cup, they failed to make top six, less than a year after finishing third.

Yes, there have been injury problems, but even prior to that there were games in which it felt like Hibs had underperformed. Even the players have admitted that they can’t blame injuries on their failure to finish in the top half of the Scottish Premiership.

The collective feeling appears to be that even despite the club’s sicklist, Hibs should still have been safely into the upper half.

It’s also not the case that Hibs haven’t had any other players who haven’t performed well.

Joe Newell was a big miss during his injury lay-off while Jake Doyle-Hayes put in some good performances alongside him in the middle of the park. Kevin Dabrowski – who finally made his competitive debut after years of patience – also had games to remember when filling in for Matt Macey.

Josh Doig put early-season speculation about his future behind him to become a consistent performer in his second term, looking improved in defence and attack, and playing a range of positions.

Next season?

A new manager will allow the club to draw a line under this season. Not having Europe to contend with, while not what Hibs want, will allow time to properly prepare for the new campaign without the distraction of potentially long and energy-sapping trips to far-flung places.

Most Hibs fans would prefer Europe over the League Cup group stages, and it’s imperative that the club appoints a boss capable of returning the side to continental competition next year, no matter the players at his disposal – and ideally there will be a few more candidates for POTY.