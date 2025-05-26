Marks out of ten don’t really give you the full picture. Even in this age of data-first recruitment and hallucinating AI, an entire season’s worth of toil and struggle shouldn’t be reduced to a simple numerical figure. Or even a complex set of calculations.

When you think about Hibs and the crazy campaign they’ve just completed, do you really want to put a number on how Martin Boyle played? How do you measure the impact of someone like Rocky Bushiri, who would surely pick up extra points for timing in a season that produced a 17-game unbeaten run in the league, as Hibs climbed from rock bottom to third place in the table?

We’ve taken a different approach. Not as scientific, maybe. But based on the gut feeling you might get when considering the overall contribution of any individual player.

So here are your one-word (where possible AND printable) verdicts on how every player - barring the odd fleeting figure with one or two appearances - contributed to season 2024-25. A campaign unlikely to be forgotten any time soon.

1 . Jordan Smith - Reliable Replaced Josef Bursik in late November, having played just a single Premier Sports Cup game since his summer move to Easter Road. By his own admission, the goalie wasn't brilliant on his comeback, a certain 3-3 home draw with Aberdeen. But he's added stability to the back line, earning himself a contract extension – and the thanks of Hibs fans

2 . Josef Bursik – Unbelievable Let's not dwell on it. The guy arrived on a one-season loan with a good reputation and an excellent pedigree. He just never convinced between the sticks, eventually making one mistake too many – at a time when plenty of his team-mates were committing errors all over the park – and finding himself benched. You just know he'll be brilliant for someone else next season.

3 . Warren O'Hora – Player Maybe too much of a footballer at times, given the madness of the Scottish Premiership? That's a risk worth taking, given his ability on the ball. Centre-half struggled a bit with an ankle injury and shared some playing time with Lewis Miller in his first season. Definitely has something.