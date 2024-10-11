We are currently seven games into the 2024/25 Scottish Premiership season - and it has been a difficult campaign for Hibs thus far, as they currently sit tenth in the league table with just five points.

However, this does not mean that there haven’t been some strong performers for the Hibees so far this season. In this piece, we’ll be looking at the average player ratings from every member of Hibs’ squad thus far, according to data from WhoScored. Hibs have fielded 24 players in competitive fixtures in the 2024/25 season and we’ll be looking at how they compare.

The standouts in this list are almost all new arrivals at Easter Road. The top three is dominated by players who were signed over the course of the 2024 summer transfer window. Therefore, even if Hibs’ season has not gone according to plan so far, Hibs fans can take solace in their solid recruitment in the last few months.

We will be examining the performances of stars such as Martin Boyle, Nectar Triantis and Joe Newell in this piece. Who is your pick for the best Hibs player so far in the 2024/25 campaign and how does it hold up against WhoScored’s ratings?