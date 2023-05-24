Hibs player ratings: 3 players score 9/10 in thrilling win over Celtic
GK – DAVID MARSHALL 7/10
Responded very well to recent criticism and mistakes with some good saves on a night when he would have expected to be busy.
RWB – LEWIS MILLER 9
One to watch next season after an excellent display on a rare start. Playing with aggression and claimed an assist. Long throw is a weapon too.
RCB – WILL FISH 8
Has grown in stature since getting into the team in January and delivered another very good performance against the champions.
CB – PAUL HANLON 7
Should perhaps have done better to stop Oh from scoring Celtic’s second, but made amends by heading home the fourth at the back post.
LCB – CJ EGAN-RILEY 7
Versatility is his biggest asset and the on-loan Burnley man showed that again by moving into centre midfield at half time before limping off.
LWB – LEWIS STEVENSON 7
He’s been like a fine wine in recent weeks. Conceding the penalty for taking out Callum McGregor off the ball was his only blip.
RCM – JAKE DOYLE-HAYES 8
Quite rightly had a red card overturned by Kevin Clancy after a clumsy tackle from behind on Oh. Put in a brilliant, combative shift for the team.
CM – JIMMY JEGGO 6
Disciplined out of possession but looked like he was carrying a knock and only lasted as far as half time before being replaced.
LCM – JOE NEWELL 8
Combative and workmanlike off the ball and tidy on it before he had to limp off. The manager will want him back for the derby.
FW – ELIÉ YOUAN 9
One sensational strike and another speculative one earned Frenchman a brace and he grew in confidence. Got into good scoring positions.
ST – KEVIN NISBET 9
Showed bottle to step up and score from the spot after recent misses. Denied twice by two fine Scott Bain saves and booked for an innocuous trip.
SUB – JOSH CAMPBELL 8
For Doyle-Hayes at half time. Made an impact, winning loose balls, pressing Celtic getting his team further up the pitch.
SUB – EWAN HENDERSON 6
For Egan-Riley 65mins. Played his part by keeping the momentum going as Hibs pushed forward.
SUB – HARRY McKIRDY 7
For Newell 73mins. Still searching for his first Hibs goal, but won the ball back and showed some nice footwork.
SUB – ROCKY BUSHIRI 5
For Doyle-Hayes 87mins. Loose pass with first touch, the sign of player who has been out injured.
SUB – CHRIS CADDEN 6
For Miller 88mins. Helped close the game out.