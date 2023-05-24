Hibs player ratings: 3 players score 9/10 in thrilling win over Celtic

GK – DAVID MARSHALL 7/10

Responded very well to recent criticism and mistakes with some good saves on a night when he would have expected to be busy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RWB – LEWIS MILLER 9

Elie Youan celebrates at full time after scoring twice

One to watch next season after an excellent display on a rare start. Playing with aggression and claimed an assist. Long throw is a weapon too.

RCB – WILL FISH 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Has grown in stature since getting into the team in January and delivered another very good performance against the champions.

CB – PAUL HANLON 7

Should perhaps have done better to stop Oh from scoring Celtic’s second, but made amends by heading home the fourth at the back post.

LCB – CJ EGAN-RILEY 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Versatility is his biggest asset and the on-loan Burnley man showed that again by moving into centre midfield at half time before limping off.

LWB – LEWIS STEVENSON 7

He’s been like a fine wine in recent weeks. Conceding the penalty for taking out Callum McGregor off the ball was his only blip.

RCM – JAKE DOYLE-HAYES 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Quite rightly had a red card overturned by Kevin Clancy after a clumsy tackle from behind on Oh. Put in a brilliant, combative shift for the team.

CM – JIMMY JEGGO 6

Disciplined out of possession but looked like he was carrying a knock and only lasted as far as half time before being replaced.

LCM – JOE NEWELL 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Combative and workmanlike off the ball and tidy on it before he had to limp off. The manager will want him back for the derby.

FW – ELIÉ YOUAN 9

One sensational strike and another speculative one earned Frenchman a brace and he grew in confidence. Got into good scoring positions.

ST – KEVIN NISBET 9

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Showed bottle to step up and score from the spot after recent misses. Denied twice by two fine Scott Bain saves and booked for an innocuous trip.

SUB – JOSH CAMPBELL 8

For Doyle-Hayes at half time. Made an impact, winning loose balls, pressing Celtic getting his team further up the pitch.

SUB – EWAN HENDERSON 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Egan-Riley 65mins. Played his part by keeping the momentum going as Hibs pushed forward.

SUB – HARRY McKIRDY 7

For Newell 73mins. Still searching for his first Hibs goal, but won the ball back and showed some nice footwork.

SUB – ROCKY BUSHIRI 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Doyle-Hayes 87mins. Loose pass with first touch, the sign of player who has been out injured.

SUB – CHRIS CADDEN 6

For Miller 88mins. Helped close the game out.

Player ratings scale

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad